Neighbors help S.C. man with Down Syndrome celebrate 34th birthday

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday, by far, will be a day that Donny Davidson will treasure forever.

Neighbors, friends, and members of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department came together to help him celebrate his 34th birthday with a drive-thru birthday party.

Donny has worked at the Babcock woodshop for the past 15 years and cuts lumber for contractors.

He enjoys evening walks in his neighborhood with his mom and he loves country music. His favorite artists are Blake Shelton and Alan Jackson.

His neighbors say Donny is a bright light to everyone in the community.

