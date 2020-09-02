Advertisement

More than 1,000 University of South Carolina students have COVID-19

By Laurel Mallory
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are 1,026 students and staff members with active COVID-19 infections on the University of South Carolina’s campus.

That’s a jump from 557 active cases announced just days before, on Friday.

Of the current active cases, 1,017 are students and nine are employees.

The university says a total of 1,192 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far -- meaning 175 people have recovered since the school started tracking cases on Aug. 1.

The school’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 60% of the designated isolation and quarantine space on campus is in use.

All students with the virus have had no symptoms or minor symptoms and have not needed hospitalization, officials said Monday.

