McDuffie Co. opens schools for face to face learning on Sept. 8

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As of August 31, McDuffie County is considered to have a moderate spread: 517 cases with 78 cases confirmed in the last two weeks.

Based on that data, the McDuffie County School System will enact a blended model for all face-to-face students beginning September 8, 2020.

Coupled with the Learn from Home model, the blended schedule will ensure the ability for social distancing and to reduce the population in classrooms, in hallways, and in common areas.

The system plans to remain in this blended model for face-to-face students until October 5, 2020. However, should changes be necessary, plans will be communicated as soon as possible.

BLENDED MODEL FOR FACE-TO-FACE STUDENTS

Students who opted for face-to-face instruction will attend school two days per week and complete virtual learning three days per week. Students will be divided into two groups based on their last name. The chart below illustrates the schedule.

((Source: McDuffie County School System))

LEARN FROM HOME MODEL FOR VIRTUAL STUDENTS

Students completing full virtual instruction will engage five days per week through October 5, 2020. Students registered for the Learn from Home model committed to a minimum of one nine weeks (ending October 5) for grades PK-8 and for one semester (ending December 16) for grades 9-12.

Lessons will continue to be streamed live and will also be recorded for those students who are unable to participate in the live sessions.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Multiple Wi-Fi access points have been established throughout the county for students. The Wi-Fi access points will be within system vehicles and parked in various locations.

Effective September 8, Monday through Thursday meal delivery by bus will end. Meals will be delivered to all participating students on Friday. Schools will serve meals to face-to-face students during normal breakfast and lunch hours. In addition, all schools will serve as grab-and-go meal sites for pick-up by Learn from Home students or parents at the times and locations listed below.

All information about the topics as well as future plans for reopening McDuffie County Schools can be found on the McDuffie County School System website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.