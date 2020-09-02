Man sought for questioning in death of Augusta code enforcement officer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking to speak to a man in connection with the murder of an Augusta code enforcement officer.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the man is only sought for questions in the death of Charles Case.

Case was killed on the job back on Aug. 20.

Deputies quickly identified Smitty Melton as the prime suspect in the case. Melton, investigators said, fled the scene after opening fire on Case.

Case later died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Melton was located a short time later in Aiken County.

If you know anything about the man sought for questioning, please contact Investigator Walter McNeil or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000 or (706) 821-1080.

