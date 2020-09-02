Advertisement

Here are the rollout plans for new stop light in Columbia County

This is the newly installed traffic signal at Blue Ridge Drive and Fairfield Way in Martinez.
This is the newly installed traffic signal at Blue Ridge Drive and Fairfield Way in Martinez.(WRDW)
Sep. 2, 2020
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The newly installed traffic signal at Blue Ridge Drive and Fairfield Way is set to enter flash today.

Drivers will see yellow flashing signal heads on Blue Ridge Drive and red flashing on Fairfield Way. Flashing yellow means proceed with caution through the intersection for Blue Ridge Drive travelers and red indicates stop for the Fairfield Drive approaches.

These rules apply until the signal is fully operational at the intersection that has Lakeside High School on one side and Blue Ridge Elementary on the other.

Weather permitting, the signal will go into normal mode Tuesday.

