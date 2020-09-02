Glynn County commissioners fight public vote on abolishing police force

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Glynn County commissioners are suing to block a referendum on abolishing the police department in the county where Ahmaud Arbery was killed.

The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of a state law mandating the November vote.

The referendum seeks to break up the county police agency and hand law enforcement authority over to the sheriff.

State lawmakers approved the binding referendum in the spring after the February shooting death of Arbery — although the referendum effort has roots in earlier scandals.

A white father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, are accused in the slaying of Arbery, a Black jogger with family ties to the CSRA who they said they thought was a burglar.

The case set off protests calling for racial justice that gained steam with later deaths of Black people such as George Floyd at the hands of police.

Arbery’s case drew outrage because it wasn’t prosecuted for weeks, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved.

Gregory McMichael is a former law enforcement officer.

The Brunswick News reports the lawsuit was filed Friday.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press