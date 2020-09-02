Advertisement

Glynn County commissioners fight public vote on abolishing police force

Clockwise from left: Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael
Clockwise from left: Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Glynn County commissioners are suing to block a referendum on abolishing the police department in the county where Ahmaud Arbery was killed.

The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of a state law mandating the November vote.

The referendum seeks to break up the county police agency and hand law enforcement authority over to the sheriff.

State lawmakers approved the binding referendum in the spring after the February shooting death of Arbery — although the referendum effort has roots in earlier scandals.

MORE | The late John Lewis nominated for National Garden of American Heroes

A white father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, are accused in the slaying of Arbery, a Black jogger with family ties to the CSRA who they said they thought was a burglar.

The case set off protests calling for racial justice that gained steam with later deaths of Black people such as George Floyd at the hands of police.

Arbery’s case drew outrage because it wasn’t prosecuted for weeks, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved.

Gregory McMichael is a former law enforcement officer.

The Brunswick News reports the lawsuit was filed Friday.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press

Latest News

News

Aiken deputies on the hunt for driver, passenger who fled car during traffic stop

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Aiken County deputies are looking for a suspect who hopped out of a car following a traffic stop.

News

Fired McCormick prison officer charged with bringing meth, phones into facility

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Avery Noah Thompson has been fired and charged with bringing contraband including methamphetamine into a local South Carolina prison.

News

Wealth Weekly: Furry finances

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Here are the rollout plans for new stop light in Columbia County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A traffic signal has been newly installed at at the intersection that has Lakeside High School on one side and Blue Ridge Elementary on the other.

Latest News

News

Wealth Weekly: Furry finances -- Affording a pet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
How do you afford a pet?

News

Columbia County deputies hope to reel in shoplifting suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WRDA/WAGT
Authorities are looking for a man who took fishing poles and fishing accessories from the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

News

Search launched in Grovetown for man wanted in auto break-ins, car theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office combed through a subdivision looking for a man wanted in a series of crimes.

News

AU Health offers coronavirus testing for kids in Grovetown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta University Health has opened a new COVID-19 testing location in Grovetown to better support pediatric patients living in Columbia County.

News

Aiken Performing Arts postpones season until 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Aiken Performing Arts will postpone its 2020-21 season for a year.

News

Neighbors help S.C. man with Down Syndrome celebrate 34th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday, by far, will be a day that Donny Davidson will treasure forever.