Georgia Power customers to see up $17 reduction on October bills

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power announced that the typical residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours will receive an estimated $12 credit on their October Georgia Power bill.

This reflects the implementation of a one-time $61.6 million credit for customers, approved today by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC).

Pairing the October credit with lower fuel rates implemented at the start of summer, the typical residential customer will see a reduction of more than $17 next month.

The amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2019 usage. Georgia Power will apply the credit to October bills for customers who had active accounts as of December 31, 2019, and are still active or receiving a final bill as of October 2020.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.