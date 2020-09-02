Ga. man enrolls in high school while passing himself off as a 14-year-old, police say

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A 21-year-old Atlanta man is facing charges after authorities say he pretended to be a 14-year-old at a Milledgeville high school.

Authorities say Abay Holmes reported himself as homeless and enrolled virtually at Baldwin County High School.

He even got a laptop computer from the school district to complete his schoolwork.

After a dispute between Holmes and the woman he was staying with, authorities got involved.

That’s when they were able to identify Holmes as an adult.

He’s now charged with giving law enforcement false statements and a false name.

