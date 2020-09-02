Family, friends celebrate WWII veteran’s 105th birthday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Birthday parties in the age of coronavirus are just another challenge for families. But social distancing couldn’t stop the celebration today for a local World War II veteran.

George Whitehorn turned 105 today, and his family held a birthday parade in his honor outside his nursing home. But even they were surprised at the turnout.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.