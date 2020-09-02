Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Today is going to be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temps over 105°. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of the area is looking dry. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around Thursday and Friday as an upper level ridge builds over the region. This will keep our high temps in the mid and upper 90s, but the heat index is expected to be between 105-110°. Isolated storms are possible, but the storm threat looks fairly low Thursday and Friday.

Our next front is expected to arrive by this weekend and increase storm chances Saturday and Sunday. This will also help up drop off our high temps to near 90 both days. This likely won’t be an all day washout, but scattered pop up storms that develop later in the afternoon/evening.

