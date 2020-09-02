Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies expected through this evening into tonight. Mostly clear skies and light winds will help us drop our lows to the mid and low 70s early Thursday.

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny throughout the day and brutally hot as the upper level ridge continues over the region. This will also help limit storms from forming. Your chance for seeing rain Thursday is less than 10%. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s and feel like temps will be above 105° in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west most of the day between 5-12 mph.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around Friday as the upper level ridge remains over the region. This will keep our high temps in the mid and upper 90s, but the heat index is expected to be between 105-110°. Isolated storms are possible, but the storm threat looks fairly low Friday. Winds are expected out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Our next front is expected to arrive by this weekend and increase storm chances slightly Saturday and Sunday. This will also help up drop off our high temps to near 90 both days. This likely won’t be an all day washout, but isolated pop up storms that develop later in the afternoon/evening. Keep your weekend plans outdoors, just keep an eye on radar if you’re going to be out after lunchtime and before sunset.

