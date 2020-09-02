Columbia County deputies hope to reel in shoplifting suspect

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released photos of a man suspected of shoplifting at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

The man is suspected of stealing property on Saturday that mostly included fishing poles and fishing accessories. He left the area in a white sport utility vehicle, according to the agency.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Craig Murphy at 706-541-8441.

