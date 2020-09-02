Advertisement

College football embarks on uncertain season of COVID-19

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - The college football season is about to kick off in earnest, including a handful of games this week. It will be different than any other because of the pandemic.

Of 130 teams in major college football, 77 are playing this fall.

The other 53, including the entire Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed their seasons.

There are questions about whether the teams that kick off in the next few weeks will be able to complete their seasons.

But for now, there are plans to hold the College Football Playoff.

