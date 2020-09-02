Advertisement

AU Health sets a primary focus on LGBTQ healthcare needs

By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic is shining new light on the healthcare industry. Not just on how it can handle a surge in demand, but how it makes sure everyone gets the same opportunity for care.

Augusta University Health is being recognized for its focus on health care for the LGBTQ community.

“When we have inclusivity and equality for all individuals, the whole community is better.”

AU Health leaders say that is their focus. For the second straight year, they’re named as one of the best in the nation for LGBTQ equality patient care.

“We can ensure that there is the dignity and respect that anybody who is working here or receiving services here would get,” Lara Stepleman, AU Equality Clinic Liaison, said.

Respect and dignity is something some in the LGBTQ community feel they don’t experience. So Stepleman says that’s where AU’s equality clinic comes into play

“There aren’t any other or very few other services where people who don’t have health insurance or are under-insured can go for care,” she said.

In a study done by AU, nearly half of the participants in the CSRA say their health care providers need more education on LGBTQ communities.

And over 13 percent said they’ve experienced abusive behavior or refusal of health care from doctors.

“That can make people avoid care,” Stepleman explained.

Now, the clinic is helping those who are underserved and uninsured with free or reduced-price mental health services, testing, even some surgeries.

They help more than 400 patients in five states, and they’re looking to grow.

“Looking at how we can expand our services to better care for people, so it really does take all aspects of the healthcare system,” Stepleman said.

Until the healthcare system has 100-percent equality, they’ll keep working.

“Everybody here works together to ensure dignity and respect across the board and until that happens, then we know we have more work to do,” Stepleman said.

AU health received a 95 out of 100 score on the health care equality index. That is how health care rights are measured. AU is also the only hospital in Augusta to have that score.

