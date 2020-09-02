AU Health offers coronavirus testing for kids in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta University Health has opened a new COVID-19 testing location in Grovetown to better support pediatric patients living in Columbia County.

The move comes amid a spike in the nation’s COVID-19 cases among children.

Testing will be held at the Augusta University Care Center Grovetown Pediatrics at 305 W. Robinson Ave., and appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To schedule an appointment, call 706-721-1852 and choose option two for pediatric testing.

Pediatric patients can also be tested at the Augusta University Faculty Office Building at 1467 Harper St., with appointments available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. Call the hotline to schedule an appointment.

Children and teenagers being treated at Augusta University West Wheeler can also schedule an appointment to be tested at that location.

“Although there is still much to learn about how this virus affects children and young adults, we want to offer testing and treatment so they also get the care they need,” AU Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Coule said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.