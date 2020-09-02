Aiken Performing Arts postpones season until 2021

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Performing Arts will postpone its 2020-21 season for a year.

The decision was made “because of the continuing uncertainty about when we can gather safely as an audience of more than 200,” APA President Tony Ateca and Executive Director Cathy Traver wrote in an email to subscribers.

Season subscription holders have been issued refunds.

Aiken Performing Arts plans to reach out to continuing subscribers in May to confirm seats for the 2021-22 season.

“As long as you renew your subscription at that time, your seats are yours again,” APA said.

The Modern Gentlemen concerts are still scheduled for June 10-11, 2021, and current tickets will remain valid.

“Moreover, we are regrouping and looking to plan some smaller events before those dates,” the email stated.

