Aiken deputies on the hunt for driver, passenger who fled car during traffic stop

Aiken County deputies are looking for a suspect who hopped out of a car following a traffic stop.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies are looking for a suspect who hopped out of a car following a traffic stop.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were trying to stop a vehicle on Jefferson Davis Highway in the area of Duncan Road. 

The patrol car and the other vehicle turned onto Duncan Road and Bandy Drive when the driver and the passenger of the other car bailed out of the car on foot. 

Deputies are searching the area trying to find a male and female who were in the vehicle. The K-9 unit has been called to assist. 

It is not currently known why the deputy was trying to stop the car or any possible charges.

