Advertisement

Motorcycle crash reported in Columbia County

One person was ejected from a motorcycle in a crash in Columbia County.
One person was ejected from a motorcycle in a crash in Columbia County.(WMTW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was ejected from a motorcycle in a crash in Columbia County.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, that accident happened just before 5 p.m. on East White Oak Road and County Line Road.

Deputies say the female driver was flung from her motorcycle. No word on her condition.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man sought for questioning in death of Augusta code enforcement officer

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Richmond County deputies are looking to speak to a man in connection with the murder of an Augusta code enforcement officer.

News

SC Senate approves expansion of absentee voting for November election

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lawmakers are one step closer to allowing all South Carolina residents to apply for an absentee ballot to vote in the November presidential election.

News

UGA’s QB to sit out 2020 season due to COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Signing his tweet with “#GODSPLAN”, Georgia Bulldogs QB Jamie Newman says he’s going to sit out the 2020 season and focus on the 2021 NFL Draft.

News

Vision tests required to renew SC driver’s licenses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Carolina residents looking to renew their driver’s license will face changes in the requirements beginning in October.

Latest News

News

1,500 agribusiness jobs coming to rural SC opportunity zone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 1,500 agribusiness jobs are coming to a rural pocket of South Carolina in what officials are calling the largest such investment in the country that’s part of an opportunity zone.

News

Aiken deputies on the hunt for driver, passenger who fled car during traffic stop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Aiken County deputies are looking for a suspect who hopped out of a car following a traffic stop.

News

Here's what happened at the scene of Grovetown manhunt

Updated: 5 hours ago
A search for a suspect in Grovetown put three nearby schools on soft lockdown.

News

Fired McCormick prison officer charged with bringing meth, phones into facility

Updated: 5 hours ago
Avery Noah Thompson has been fired and charged with bringing contraband including methamphetamine into a local South Carolina prison.

News

Glynn County commissioners fight public vote on abolishing police force

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Glynn County leaders are suing to stop a referendum on abolishing the county police department — an effort that gained steam after the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.

News

Wealth Weekly: Furry finances

Updated: 5 hours ago