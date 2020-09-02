Motorcycle crash reported in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was ejected from a motorcycle in a crash in Columbia County.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, that accident happened just before 5 p.m. on East White Oak Road and County Line Road.

Deputies say the female driver was flung from her motorcycle. No word on her condition.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.