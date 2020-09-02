1,500 agribusiness jobs coming to rural SC opportunity zone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 1,500 agribusiness jobs are coming to a rural pocket of South Carolina in what officials are calling the largest such investment in the country that’s part of an opportunity zone.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday the $314 million investment would be a boon to Hampton County.

Officials said the “agriculture technology campus” would include greenhouses for locally grown produce like tomatoes and leafy greens, as well as a 150,000-square-foot distribution center and packing facility.

Opportunity zones offer tax incentives when profits are re-invested into businesses located in places that are generally starved from outside investment.

