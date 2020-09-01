Advertisement

White House public tours to resume Sept. 12 with COVID rules

In this Aug. 21, 2020, file photo lights and staging stand on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. Public tours of the White House are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place to protect against the coronavirus.
In this Aug. 21, 2020, file photo lights and staging stand on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. Public tours of the White House are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place to protect against the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public tours of the White House, halted nearly six months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place.

Tours will resume Sept. 12, for two days a week instead of five, and for just a few hours a day, the first lady’s office announced Tuesday. The number of visitors will also be capped.

“In order to ensure the safety and health of all visitors, there have been new policies implemented that align with the guidance issued by Federal, State, and local officials,” the White House said.

All guests over age 2 will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Social distancing dots will be placed on the ground to guide guests during check-in, and hand sanitizer will be available in multiple locations.

National Park Service workers, U.S. Secret Service officers and staff from the White House visitors office along the tour route will wear face coverings and gloves, and encourage social distancing while interacting with guests.

Tours will be allowed only on Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the number of guests will be capped at 18% of normal capacity, the White House said.

Last week, President Donald Trump invited 1,500 supporters to the White House lawn for his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination. Social distancing was not practiced as guests were seated close together, and few wore face coverings, as recommended by numerous medical and public health officials — including some of those advising the Trump administration.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

S.C., Ga. road officials restrict lane closures ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: moments ago
As thousands across the two-state prepare to hit the road for the Labor Day holiday weekend, DOT officials in both states are looking to make it a little easier.

News

South Carolina seeking improvement in challenging season

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp is desperate to see improvement in what looks more and more like another difficult season.

News

No. 4 Georgia to lean on tough defense while finding new QB

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia coach Kirby Smart is worried he is behind schedule as he works to rebuild his offense after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring practice.

News

Richmond County deputies seek woman in theft case

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A woman is being sought for questioning with an Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 case, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.

Latest News

National

Couple who kidnapped Ga. toddler wanted to raise him as their own, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police said the kidnapping happened in broad daylight while the mother pushed her son in his stroller.

News

Road closures planned this week across the CSRA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Several street and lane closures are planned this week for various reasons in the CSRA.

National

15 years later, Walmart to launch its answer to Amazon Prime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart’s online sales are growing rapidly, especially during the pandemic, when more people have turned to the company to order groceries online and pick them up at a store.

National

Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts, while authorities on Tuesday gave no further details behind his arrest on terror charges.

National

LA Sheriff’s Dept: Deputies kill Black man who dropped a gun

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving when they saw a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes.

News

WEATHER ALERT: HOT, HOT, HOT with triple-digit heat index for the next few days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The heat and humidity will be increasing Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as an upper-level ridge builds over the region.