WEATHER ALERT: HOT, HOT, HOT with triple-digit heat index for the next few days
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Keep your water handy and the air conditioner in good shape.
We’re expected heat indexes over the next few days to be in the triple digits.
The heat and humidity will be increasing Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as an upper-level ridge builds over the region. This will increase our high temps to the mid and upper 90s, but the heat index is expected to be between 105-110 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.