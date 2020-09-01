WEATHER ALERT: HOT, HOT, HOT with triple-digit heat index for the next few days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Keep your water handy and the air conditioner in good shape.

We’re expected heat indexes over the next few days to be in the triple digits.

Get ready for triple-digit heat indexes for the next several days in the CSRA. (WRDW)

The heat and humidity will be increasing Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as an upper-level ridge builds over the region. This will increase our high temps to the mid and upper 90s, but the heat index is expected to be between 105-110 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.