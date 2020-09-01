Advertisement

South Carolina seeking improvement in challenging season

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) - South Carolina coach Will Muschamp is desperate to see improvement in what looks more and more like another difficult season.

The Gamecocks were 4-8 last year and there was plenty of fan unrest about whether Muschamp should remain in charge for a fifth season.

Things got even more difficult, however, in the pandemic-challenged season as the Southeastern Conference opted for a 10-game, conference-only schedule. That added two more SEC games for a team that has gone from five league wins in 2017 to just three a year ago.

South Carolina opens at home against No. 25 Tennessee on Sept. 26.

