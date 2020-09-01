S.C., Ga. road officials restrict lane closures ahead of holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As thousands across the two-state prepare to hit the road for the Labor Day holiday weekend, DOT officials in both states are looking to make it a little easier.

In South Carolina and Georgia, DOT officials say they’ll be restricting lane closures from Friday, Sept. 4 to Tuesday, Sept. 8 to help keep traffic running smoothly.

The Labor Day holiday weekend is considered by many to be the last official summer holiday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.