Richmond County votes on starting school for Sept. 8

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System board has decided to largely stick with their plan to begin face-to-face and online learning starting next week.

At a Tuesday afternoon board meeting, in a 7 to 3 vote, the board voted in favor of a recommendation to continue with their plan.

The recommendation consists of:

September 8 –Begin Online and face-to-face Instruction for PreK-5 and K-8 schools

September 10 –Begin Online and face-to-face Instruction for Grades 6-12

September 29– Called Board of Education meeting for face-to-face and online instruction Update

For schools to remain open, Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw shared the following guidance:

Follow Georgia Department of Education and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines and recommendations.

Monitor staff and student daily attendance.

Implement closure procedures: School closure based on 10 percent absentee rate.

Classroom closure based on positive COVID-19 contact and cleaning requirements.

Communicate exposure with parents and staff using letters.

Assess community spread data

Monitor GHSA guidance and scheduled high school athletic events.

Delay Middle School sports while evaluating high school athletics.



The school system is requiring students wear masks on buses, in hallways and other transitions where social distancing and contact tracing may be difficult.

Other safety protocols that will be implemented include assigned seating in classrooms and on buses.

The school system is requesting parents and staff to undergo a daily home screening procedure and stay home if they are sick.

An open house for virtual and face to face students is available. Parents seeking information about the start of school should contact their child’s school.

At last check, over 18,000 Richmond County students opted to do start the school year online rather than the face-to-face model.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.