Richmond County deputies seek woman in theft case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman is being sought for questioning with an Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 case, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to investigators, deputies want to talk to the woman in connection with a theft and criminal trespass case on Greene Street and 2nd Avenue.

The woman was spotted traveling in an SUV.

If you have any information about this case, please call Deputy Thomas Langford at 706-821-1038 or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

