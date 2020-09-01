Advertisement

Protesters gather after Los Angeles deputy fatally shoots Black man

Shortly after the shooting, the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter called for demonstrators. It’s estimated about 75 to 100 people were there Monday night.
Shortly after the shooting, the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter called for demonstrators. It’s estimated about 75 to 100 people were there Monday night.(Source: KCBS/KCAL via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a black man, sparking protests in the city.

Officials say deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were trying to stop an unidentified man Monday afternoon for code violations related to the bike he was riding. They say he took off, and when deputies caught up, a fight broke out.

The man allegedly punched one of the deputies and dropped clothing said to have been concealing a handgun, which was later recovered at the scene.

Deputies shot the man several times, but it’s unclear how many. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter called for demonstrators. It’s estimated about 75 to 100 people were there Monday night.

Detectives with the LASD Homicide Bureau are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KCBS/KCAL contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Pilots, crew bail out of Navy plane before crash in Virginia

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Navy says one of its aircraft has crashed on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, but the two pilots and two crew members onboard were able to safely bail out.

News

Next phase of schools’ reopening due Wednesday in Aiken County

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
On Wednesday, the second group of traditional learning students will start their first day of school in Aiken County.

National

Trump to visit Kenosha amid ongoing protests over Blake shooting

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
State and local officials are concerned the president's visit will only incite a new round of violence.

News

Ga. kidnapping suspects tried to take another baby first, police say

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
We have new details this morning on the couple charged with kidnapping a 1-year-old boy at gunpoint in Georgia.

News

S.C. governor to announce nursing home reopening guidelines today

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Chris Joseph
Facing pressure from families, South Carolina’s governor is expected to announce new guidelines for nursing homes and visitors.

Latest News

National

US tops 6 million coronavirus cases

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
There are only three other nations with more than one million reported cases: Brazil, India and Russia.

News

Board set to finalize start date for Richmond County schools

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County school board will consider a school start date recommended by the superintendent, based on local COVID-19 rates.

News

Augusta Regional Airport lands $8.3 million in federal funds

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Augusta Regional is getting a share of more than $1.2 billion being given out for safety and infrastructure at airports across the country.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.