No. 4 Georgia to lean on tough defense while finding new QB

(AP) - Georgia coach Kirby Smart is worried he is behind schedule as he works to rebuild his offense after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring practice.

Smart is trying to find a new quarterback and lead running back. He is putting together an almost all-new offensive line while adjusting to first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

There’s also reason for much confidence. The Bulldogs return most of the nation’s top scoring defense in 2019.

The stout defense is expected to carry the team while the offense gains steam.

Smart is not ready to say if Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman is the leading candidate to start at quarterback.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.