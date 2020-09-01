Advertisement

No. 1 Clemson, QB Lawrence prep for another championship run

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) - Clemson players and coaches say they are focused fully on football, despite the global pandemic that has changed the landscape of the team’s latest championship run.

The top-ranked Tigers are five-time defending Atlantic Coast Conference champions. They’ve played in the past five College Football Playoffs, winning it all after the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Clemson reached the title game a season ago on a 29-game win streak before falling to national champion LSU 42-25 last January.

Since then, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has seen a driven group respond well to the challenge of heavy expectations. Clemson opens at Wake Forest on Sept. 12.

