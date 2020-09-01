Next phase of schools’ reopening due Wednesday in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, the second group of traditional learning students will start their first day of school in Aiken County.

On Monday, the first round of kids returned to class with masks on.

Two-thirds of the county’s students signed up for traditional learning.

Aiken County school officials say their goal is to go back to face-to-face instruction five days a week by Sept. 21, starting with elementary schools.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.