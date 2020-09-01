Advertisement

Next phase of schools’ reopening due Wednesday in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, the second group of traditional learning students will start their first day of school in Aiken County.

On Monday, the first round of kids returned to class with masks on.

Two-thirds of the county’s students signed up for traditional learning.

Aiken County school officials say their goal is to go back to face-to-face instruction five days a week by Sept. 21, starting with elementary schools.

MORE | Parents and students see a rocky start on first day of online learning in Aiken County

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ga. kidnapping suspects tried to take another baby first, police say

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Staff
We have new details this morning on the couple charged with kidnapping a 1-year-old boy at gunpoint in Georgia.

News

S.C. governor to announce nursing home reopening guidelines today

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Chris Joseph
Facing pressure from families, South Carolina’s governor is expected to announce new guidelines for nursing homes and visitors.

News

Board set to finalize start date for Richmond County schools

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County school board will consider a school start date recommended by the superintendent, based on local COVID-19 rates.

News

Augusta Regional Airport lands $8.3 million in federal funds

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Augusta Regional is getting a share of more than $1.2 billion being given out for safety and infrastructure at airports across the country.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Detailing the $600M deal to remove plutonium from SRS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jason Raven
Tons of plutonium will be leaving the Savannah River site under a deal between South Carolina and the federal government that will bring $600 million to the state.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

SC boy honors Chadwick Boseman in viral photo

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

COVID-19's impact on school lunch programs

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Judge orders Georgia to extend deadline for absentee ballots

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge on Monday ordered Georgia to extend its deadline for accepting mail-in ballots for November’s general election from the close of polls on Election Day until three days later.