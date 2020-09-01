Advertisement

News 12 Now: The Aftermath of Hurricane Laura

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hurricane Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane.

With the storm now passed, our Mikel Hannah-Harding took a look at the aftermath of Laura.

