Man turns himself in after gun cleaning accident ended in fatal shooting

A suspect in a gun cleaning accident that turned fatal has turned himself in, Thomson Police Department officials say.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect in a gun cleaning accident that turned fatal has turned himself in, Thomson Police Department officials say.

John Ansley, 41, gave himself up to officers on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

The arrest is connected to the death of 40-year-old Michelle Ansley. Ansley died back on Aug. 18 after she was shot in the leg, investigators said.

Officers said they were called to the scene of Thomas Avenue around 6 p.m. that day when they found Michelle was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators discovered John was cleaning his gun when it accidentally fired.

Michelle was rushed to Doctors Hospital in Augusta where she died almost an hour later.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

