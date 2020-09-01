Advertisement

Shooting of driver leads to car crash in Burke County

Crime scene tape. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver was shot this morning in Burke County, causing a wreck that also injured the occupant of another vehicle, according to authorities.

At about 6:53 a.m., Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies, emergency medical crews, and Waynesboro police and fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle crash with injuries and possible shooting in the area of Veterans Memorial Bypass and Gary Way.

Arriving first responders found a male who appeared to have been shot several times.

Someone in an unknown vehicle had pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired shots, deputies reported.

MORE | 18-year-old charged in Aiken accident that killed one

After being shot, the victim tried to flee to safety.

While doing so, he drove through the median of the bypass, crossed two lanes of traffic and struck a vehicle head-on as it was exiting Gary Way, deputies said.

The occupants of both vehicles involved in the crash appear to be in good condition and have been taken to Burke Medical Center in Waynesboro and the Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta for treatment of their injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said they are actively working the case and details are limited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

