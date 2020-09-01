Advertisement

Kickoff Times Set for First Two Football Games of 2020

Georgia Tech to play FSU, UCF in nationally televised, 3:30 p.m. tilts
(WRDW)
By GT Athletics
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s first two games of the 2020 season – Sept. 12 at Florida State and Sept. 19 at home vs. UCF – will be both be nationally televised and kick off at 3:30 p.m. The season opener at FSU will air nationally on ABC and the home opener vs. UCF will be carried on ESPN.

The Sept. 12 opener at Florida State will be the first Georgia Tech season opener to be broadcast on network TV since the Yellow Jackets’ 33-3 victory at Notre Dame to open the 2007 campaign (Sept. 1, 2007).

In addition to announcing game times and TV designations for the first two games of the season, the Atlantic Coast Conference also announced on Tuesday that Georgia Tech’s home game vs. Louisville on Friday, Oct. 9 will kick off at 7 p.m. and be televised nationally on ESPN.

Georgia Tech is slated to play an 11-game schedule this season (10 Atlantic Coast Conference games and one non-conference contest), including six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The home slate begins with the non-conference matchup versus nationally ranked UCF on Saturday, Sept. 19 and also includes highly anticipated ACC contests versus Louisville (Friday, Oct. 9), defending national runner-up Clemson (Oct. 17), nationally ranked Notre Dame (Oct. 31), Pitt (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28). Last month, Georgia Tech athletics, following guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, public health officials and the ACC, announced a series of safety protocols that will be put in place for fans attending Georgia Tech football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, should the season be able to be carried out as currently planned.

