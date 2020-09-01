Kickoff times announced for UGA vs. Arkansas, Auburn

ATHENS —— Georgia’s first two football games this fall — the season opener Sept. 26 at Arkansas and the home opener vs. Auburn on Oct. 3 — were among an early round of selections made Tuesday by the ESPN networks, according to an announcement by the SEC office.

The Bulldogs’ contest in Fayetteville in slated for a 4:00 p.m. (ET) kickoff and will be televised by the SEC Network. The following Saturday, Georgia will play Auburn on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in a 7:30 p.m. (ET) kickoff on ESPN.

Kickoff times and networks were announced for the first two weeks of the SEC football season and selected games were announced for three other Saturdays later in the year. Given the unique circumstances of this season, the SEC requested that its television partners make advanced game selections where possible prior to the start of the season to assist the Conference and schools with planning and logistics.

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

