It’s Sept. 1 and National Disaster Preparedness Month starts here

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve already had a fairly active hurricane season so far, so state and local emergency management agencies are encouraging citizens across the state to prepare themselves for natural and man-made disasters.

Per the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), this year’s National Preparedness Month theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”

These agencies say taking a single step each week toward developing a plan will increase household and community responsiveness when severe weather and other emergencies occur.

You can find those steps here:

For more tips and tools to get your family and community ready for a disaster, visit the GEMA Plan-Prepare page or additional preparedness information is also available from your local EMA director.

