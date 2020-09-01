How a local artist is finding inspiration during pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The coronavirus pandemic has slowed things down for many artists, which means a lighter workload and less social interaction.

“I just kind of felt in my heart that I needed to keep painting,” said artist Tiphiknee Deherrera.

That didn’t stop Deherrera from picking up the paintbrush, bringing splashes of colors and designs to an empty canvas.

“When I am painting, everything in my life kind of just lines up,” Deherrera said. “”It allows me to fully express myself my creativity, my soul, a little bit. It allows me to let out my visions and my ideas.”

Those visions and ideas were bottled up inside, but when roads are empty and businesses are closed, it brings out self-reflection and hidden emotions that are expressed in her work.

“Had I continued with the hustle and bustle of everything, I may not have gotten to a place of clarity,” the artist said.

“I think it allowed me to really like slow down, sort of look at things in my life that maybe I was ignoring, things that I was avoiding,” she said.

She said that when she’s painting, life flows much better, and this has allowed her to tap into a life of acceptance, a life of transparency and a life of intense art.

“It definitely allows me to tap into something that I can’t get to in any other time or any other place,” she said.

