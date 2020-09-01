Advertisement

Golden Harvest teams with America Food Banks to serve even more families

National Guard servicemembers and volunteers from a local food pantry work at a Mobile Market in Summertown, Ga. The drive-thru, no-contact Mobile Markets have been key in distributing more than 5.3 million meals since March to those experiencing food insecurity.
National Guard servicemembers and volunteers from a local food pantry work at a Mobile Market in Summertown, Ga. The drive-thru, no-contact Mobile Markets have been key in distributing more than 5.3 million meals since March to those experiencing food insecurity.((Source: Golden Harvest Food Bank))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 1 in 5 people are now experiencing food hunger because of the pandemic, and Golden Harvest and Feeding America hope to change that in the CSRA.

Across our area, calls to Golden Harvest for food assistance have tripled.

According to Golden Harvest, among families who reached out for assistance, 54 percent have never needed to utilize the Food Bank before the coronavirus pandemic and 88 percent say it will be more challenging to make ends meet over the next three months.

Feeding America also estimates an additional 17 million people could be food insecure in 2020 as a result of this crisis, bringing the total up to 54 million people.

MORE: Food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA

“Every person who learns about lunch at The Master’s Table or how a Mobile Market works gains insight into what a food insecure family faces; and right now there are so many families experiencing hunger as part of their new normal,” Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann said in the release.

A refrigerated truck brings boxes of fresh produce and dairy to a food distribution in South Carolina. Golden Harvest has added three new trucks to increase its capacity to bring healthy foods to rural and at-risk areas.
A refrigerated truck brings boxes of fresh produce and dairy to a food distribution in South Carolina. Golden Harvest has added three new trucks to increase its capacity to bring healthy foods to rural and at-risk areas.((Source: Golden Harvest Food Bank))

So far, Golden Harvest has served more than 5.3 million meals and 127,000 families since COVID-19 began affecting the CSRA. And the food bank has invested in new trucks dedicated to taking food distributions to rural and at-risk communities.

More than 90 drive-thru, no-contact Mobile Markets have been held.

To learn more about Golden Harvest’s COVID-19 response and hunger relief programs, visit goldenharvest.org

If you need food assistance, click here for resources in the CSRA.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How a local artist is finding inspiration during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
The pandemic hasn't stopped Tiphiknee Deherrera from picking up the paintbrush, bringing splashes of colors and designs to an empty canvas.

Community

Children’s Place still on to host its largest fundraiser of the year

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
For the past 26 years, Children’s Place has hosted an auction and Celebrity Waiter Night to benefit their therapeutic childcare program, and this year is no different. The program helps children 18 months to 5 years old through occupational, speech, and play therapy.

News

Friends, community applaud arts leader Richard Justice one last time

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
A staple in the arts and theater community that fell victim to COVID-19. Now, friends are celebrating the life of Richard Justice.

Community

A call for local artists: Sculpture on the Augusta Canal Trail

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Do you want to showcase your artistic abilities? The Greater Augusta Arts Council invites local artists to submit proposals for a newly commissioned Public Art Sculpture.

Latest News

Community

Check out the latest pets in SPCA virtual adoption through Aug. 23

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The SPCA Albrecht Center is back with this week’s virtual adoption center and adoption deals to help animals find forever homes.

News

First responder rehab center stirs concerns for Augusta neighbors

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
The neighbors in Green Meadows say they’re tired of the long, drawn-out battle with the Hale Foundation over the first responder rehab center.

News

Ring the alarm at Eudora Farms: Animal safari celebrates frontline workers

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
It’s First Responder Day here at Eudora Farms in Salley, South Carolina. Hundreds of cars came from all over for a sight you’ll rarely see anywhere else.

News

Border Bash announces cancellation of football rivalry event

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The Border Bash Foundation has decided to cancel the 27th annual event celebrating the football rivalry between the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia.

Community

Storytime in the CSRA: Mr. Erik Reads provides love of reading to community

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
When Erik Hardison started reading books online every day last August, he was just hoping to keep his habit going until Christmas. And this past Sunday, he just completed a full year of daily reading, and he says he has no plans to stop now.

News

Protesters gather at downtown Confederate monument

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
History was the main topic at Saturday’s protest at the Confederate monument downtown. The statue has been downtown for almost 150 years now, but it seems even after so long it’s still dividing Augusta; one side wanting to preserve history, and the other wanting to let go of the past.