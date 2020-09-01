Golden Harvest teams with America Food Banks to serve even more families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 1 in 5 people are now experiencing food hunger because of the pandemic, and Golden Harvest and Feeding America hope to change that in the CSRA.

Across our area, calls to Golden Harvest for food assistance have tripled.

According to Golden Harvest, among families who reached out for assistance, 54 percent have never needed to utilize the Food Bank before the coronavirus pandemic and 88 percent say it will be more challenging to make ends meet over the next three months.

Feeding America also estimates an additional 17 million people could be food insecure in 2020 as a result of this crisis, bringing the total up to 54 million people.

“Every person who learns about lunch at The Master’s Table or how a Mobile Market works gains insight into what a food insecure family faces; and right now there are so many families experiencing hunger as part of their new normal,” Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann said in the release.

A refrigerated truck brings boxes of fresh produce and dairy to a food distribution in South Carolina. Golden Harvest has added three new trucks to increase its capacity to bring healthy foods to rural and at-risk areas. ((Source: Golden Harvest Food Bank))

So far, Golden Harvest has served more than 5.3 million meals and 127,000 families since COVID-19 began affecting the CSRA. And the food bank has invested in new trucks dedicated to taking food distributions to rural and at-risk communities.

More than 90 drive-thru, no-contact Mobile Markets have been held.

To learn more about Golden Harvest’s COVID-19 response and hunger relief programs, visit goldenharvest.org

If you need food assistance, click here for resources in the CSRA.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.