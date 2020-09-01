Advertisement

Georgia state superintendent seeks students for advisory council

By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods is seeking high school students to serve on his 2020-21 student advisory council.

The students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education issues. They will also serve as the superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools.

The first meeting will be held virtually on Nov. 5, with other meeting dates to be set later.

“Now more than ever, it is essential for me to hear directly from students about their educational experience and the impact of state policy decisions on the classroom,” Woods said in statement.

How to apply

  • Applicants must be enrolled in a Georgia public high school for the 2020-21 school year (virtual learning students are still considered enrolled).
  • Click here for the 2020-21 application.
  • Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Oct. 1.
  • Selected students will be contacted via email. All students may visit https://www.gadoe.org/Pages/Student-Advisory-Council.aspx at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 to see whether they have been accepted.
  • Hundreds more applications are received than can be accepted, so not being selected does not mean the student’s application was not strong.

