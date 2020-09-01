Ga. kidnapping suspects tried to take another baby first, police say

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details this morning on the couple charged with kidnapping a 1-year-old boy at gunpoint in Georgia.

Bond has been denied for Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera-Zuniga.

The abduction happened Saturday outside an apartment complex in Chamblee.

But police there say the pair tried to abduct a different child first.

They say a woman carrying a baby in a blanket on her back was able to run away when the suspects tried to take the child.

“And the reason I’m mentioning that is because that woman never called 911. We don’t know who she is. She represents an additional attempted kidnapping charge that we need to make,” Assistant Police Chief Mike Beller said.

Investigators say the couple intended to raise the children as their own.

They face charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

