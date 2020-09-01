Advertisement

Fired McCormick prison officer charged with bringing meth, phones into facility

McCormick Correctional Institution
McCormick Correctional Institution(WRDW)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – A correctional officer at the McCormick Correctional Institution has been fired and charged with bringing contraband including methamphetamine into the state prison, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections released the arrest warrants for Avery Noah Thompson, 24, of Abbeville, on Monday.

Thompson is charged with trafficking methamphetamine greater than 28 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and misconduct in office, according to the agency.

The charges against him involve bringing multiple packages of meth, marijuana and contraband cellphones into the prison, the agency reported.

The offenses took place Saturday, according to the warrants.

He was fired after his arrest.

According to McCormick County jail records, he was booked after his arrest and released on his own recognizance.

