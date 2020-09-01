Advertisement

Families and loved ones ready to meet after care facilities open in SC

By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing homes around the country and here at home are still restricting who comes in and who comes out. Now with restrictions in South Carolina lifted for nursing homes, we wonder what does opening back up look like?

One woman just says she prays she can hug her grandmother one more time.

“I do sometimes if she’s asleep, I don’t even knock on the window. I just look at her to be sure she’s there, she’s okay and then I leave. I hope she’s there the next time I go back to the window.”

This has been the reality for Kellie Wilkerson and for many families over the past 6 months: separated by glass and unable to do the simplest things.

“She turned 89 years old and that’s the first birthday she’s ever had that we weren’t actually with her,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson says the last time she sat next to her grandmother was March 12.

“The separation is heartbreaking,” she said.

But now, visitations may finally be allowed again but with very strict rules. South Carolina will soon allow long-term care facilities to hold outdoor visitations. One Aiken facility says they’re looking to do this very soon as well.

“Hopefully our timeline goal is going to be two weeks until we start doing the outside visits,” Melissa Cheatham, administrator at The Hills of Cumberland Village, said.

Some of the guidelines set by the Department of Health and Environmental Control include no physical contact, only two visitors at a time, and no confirmed cases in the last 14 days.

Cheatham says they don’t mind strict precautions if it’s what best in the long run.

“Even when it was just a recommendation, we did that because we knew that if we did the steps, they’re wanting us to do, that was going to be a step closer to getting the facility open to visitation,” she said.

She says they want to be mindful of their residents’ health.

“Our oldest resident is going to be 101 in October and she has one living daughter and her visiting is now watching her pick up her laundry from the front door window.”

But for Kellie Wilkerson, as soon as she gets the ok, she’ll be there.

“I would be there on the front porch waiting for them to unlock the doors. Whether it’s today or an hour from now, I would be there,” Wilkerson said.

Full guidelines listed by DHEC for visitors and facilities.

