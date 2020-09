WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today in Burke County, the school district is hosting its first ever drive-thru back to school open house.

It’s for students on a hybrid and virtual schedule.

It’s going on until Thursday.

Parents will get information on back to school plans and bus routes.

Students will also receive a food box at open house.

