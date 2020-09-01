Battle to build Columbia County hospital rages on: Doctors fights ruling

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) — Augusta’s Doctors Hospital is appealing a recent ruling that prevents it from building a new hospital in Columbia County.

All three Augusta-area hospitals sought a certificate of need to build the 100-bed hospital, for which the county will pay 20%.

The state Department of Community Health in 2014 awarded the certificate to Augusta University Medical Center.

Doctors Hospital took Augusta University Medical Center to court.

But on Aug. 20, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled against Doctors. It was the fifth time the state agency’s decision had been affirmed.

On Aug. 25, Doctors Hospital filed a notice that it planned to appeal the ruling.

Augusta University Medical Center has bought 82 acres near Grovetown for the facility, but construction has been on hold for years.

After the ruling, Augusta University Health CEO Katrina Keefer said: “I think that frustration lives with the residents in Columbia County and the leaders within Columbia County, who really want this hospital and these services available for their citizens.”

Despite the decision years ago that it couldn’t build the hospital, Doctors recently won approval to build a freestanding emergency room in the county.

The 12-bed, 12,760-square-foot facility at 464 N. Belair Road will be the first free-standing emergency room in the state. It will be open 24 hours a day and will offer full lab, radiology and telemedicine services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report