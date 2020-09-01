Advertisement

Detailing the $600M deal to remove plutonium from SRS

Savannah River Site
Savannah River Site(WRDW)
By Jason Raven
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tons of plutonium will be leaving the Savannah River site under a deal between South Carolina and the federal government that will bring $600 million to the state.

But not everyone in the state government is on board with the plan, which extends a deadline as the U.S. Department of Energy works to remove plutonium from the state.

The legal settlement — the largest in state history — was announced Monday by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, ending six years of legal battles between the state of South Carolina and the federal government.

MORE | SRS gains 32 coronavirus cases in a week

It gives the U.S. Department of Energy until 2037 to remove 9.5 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium from the Savannah River Site, which covers 198,046 acres in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties and has a workforce of more than 11,000.

In exchange, the state of South Carolina is getting more than half a billion dollars up front.

“This settlement ends years of contentious litigation with the United States government. Contractually enshrines obligations of the federal government in the long run to prevent South Carolina from becoming a nuclear dumping ground,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

The federal government relocated the plutonium to SRS in the early 2000s.

Federal law originally required the Department of Energy to remove the plutonium from South Carolina by 2022

Wilson expects to get the money by Oct. 1. About $75 million of the $600 million will be used to cover legal fees for private attorneys.

“I believe that is a lot of money going to outside counsel, but without that effort, South Carolina would be receiving zero dollars,” Wilson said.

The rest of the money will go into a general fund.

Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to Wilson detailing his appreciation for the attorney general’s efforts and his concerns related to the settlement agreement.

The governor says extending the removal deadline restricts the state’s legal rights and he cannot support the settlement.

Wilson disagrees, saying it benefits South Carolina in the long term.

According to the settlement, if the Department of Energy does not meet the 2037 deadlines, it would have to pay millions of dollars in fines and could face more lawsuits from the state.

The Department of Energy says at least 7 metric tons of the plutonium will be transported to New Mexico.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Next phase of schools’ reopening due Wednesday in Aiken County

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Staff
On Wednesday, the second group of traditional learning students will start their first day of school in Aiken County.

News

Ga. kidnapping suspects tried to take another baby first, police say

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Staff
We have new details this morning on the couple charged with kidnapping a 1-year-old boy at gunpoint in Georgia.

News

S.C. governor to announce nursing home reopening guidelines today

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Chris Joseph
Facing pressure from families, South Carolina’s governor is expected to announce new guidelines for nursing homes and visitors.

News

Board set to finalize start date for Richmond County schools

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County school board will consider a school start date recommended by the superintendent, based on local COVID-19 rates.

News

Augusta Regional Airport lands $8.3 million in federal funds

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Augusta Regional is getting a share of more than $1.2 billion being given out for safety and infrastructure at airports across the country.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

SC boy honors Chadwick Boseman in viral photo

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

COVID-19's impact on school lunch programs

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Judge orders Georgia to extend deadline for absentee ballots

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge on Monday ordered Georgia to extend its deadline for accepting mail-in ballots for November’s general election from the close of polls on Election Day until three days later.