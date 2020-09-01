COVID-19 affects the life, learning and even lunch of CSRA students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic is costing some school employees their jobs, and it could bring a challenge to how students get fed. So, we take a closer look at how different counties are dealing with that challenge.

Columbia County needs to shift about 20 school nutrition workers into other positions.

“Undoubtedly. There’s definitely been, as you could describe it, a change in demand,” Dr. Dana Bing, Richmond County Schools nutrition services assistant director, said.

It’s not a surprise that with how the pandemic has affected schools, that it would also have fewer students heading to the cafeteria line. It can be hard to build interest in cafeteria food when students aren’t in schools.

“Clearly, when you’re on-site, you realize, whether it’s from smelling the food being prepared or you know from passing by it, things of that sort, that you will be receiving a meal that day,” Bing said.

And with meal orders in middle and high schools cut in half, Columbia County is asking 20 of their 200 nutrition workers to transfer to other positions.

And even today as school started in Aiken County, meal orders were low too, but that’s typically the case for the first day back anyway.

“Traditionally, when we’re in our regular meals, school lunch is usually low participation on the first day,” Karen Johnson, Aiken County Schools food service director, said.

Columbia, Aiken, and Richmond counties are all offering meal pick up options for students who are learning at home: but there are concerns parents don’t know that.

Luckily, Aiken and Richmond counties aren’t making any staffing cuts right now.

“I haven’t been in any discussions regarding staffing at this time, but that’s certainly something that will probably be looked at going down in the future,” Johnson said.

But at the end of the day, they’re hoping parents will be willing to give their to-go meals a go.

“I would like parents to know, the meals are still there, they’re still good to come check us out,” Johnson said.

In Columbia County, those cafeteria workers are being offered other jobs like custodians or bus drivers.

Meanwhile, the school districts have deadlines for signing up for to-go meals including one in Richmond County this Friday.

RICHMOND COUNTY:



Sign up forms for to-go lunch are found online at rcboe.org under nutrition services.

Meals can picked up at any school location of the parent’s choosing.



Meals will be served in bulk for the week and will only need to be picked up once a week.



The deadline to order to-go lunch for the first week of school is September 4.



The deadline for the following weeks will always be the prior Friday.



AIKEN COUNTY:

Meals must be picked up at the student’s home school.





Registration to sign up is online

Hybrid Learners:

Receive three breakfasts, three lunches, or both once a week.



Blue cohort meal pick up is every Tuesday after school.



Red cohort meal pick up is every Thursday after school.



The deadline sign up for that week’s meals is 12:00 p.m. the day before pick up.



AIKEN iNNOVATE:

Meals available for pick up daily, Monday through Friday, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.



COLUMBIA COUNTY:

To-go breakfast and lunch is available for students for learn from home days.



Parents should inquire with their school’s nutrition manager.



