Advertisement

Caught on video: Bears enter stores for quick snacks in California, create havoc

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS BEACH, Calif. (KOVR) - Some wild bears in California are getting a little too comfy with humans, and people are getting a little too daring in their presence.

A series of surveillance videos show the crazy confrontations between bears and people inside a Kings Beach convenience store over the past three weeks.

This one, dated Sunday, shows a bear lying on the floor eating candy and crackers.

A video shows a bear inside the store Aug. 12, followed by a customer swatting the bear’s backside as the bear runs back outside.

A video from Saturday shows an employee trying to prevent a different bear from entering the store until the bear makes a quick move forward, lunging at the employee, who quickly backs away.

That employee, Paul Heigh, said, “It was kind of scary, yeah. I’m not going to lie.”

Heigh said this was not what he signed up for, “Not in the job description, no, not at all. Fighting off bears was not in the job description. It is now, apparently, yeah.”

And it’s not only at the gas station store. A video shows a bear inside a Safeway supermarket. It’s one of the same bears that has become a frequent customer inside Kings Beach businesses.

Ann Bryant with the BEAR League has reached out to both businesses about how to prevent more of these interactions.

“The bear should not be going into buildings where someone could shoot him or kill him or the Department of Wildlife could kill him,” she said.

Experts say Pine-Sol cleaner works as a good deterrent for bears. They also recommend businesses disable automatic doors so they can’t just walk inside.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters learn of SC officer’s firing during demonstration calling for his termination

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A Columbia Police Department officer has been fired after body camera footage proves the officer used a racial slur multiple times.

News

CDC: 94% of COVID-19 deaths had underlying health conditions

Updated: 20 minutes ago
With coronavirus cases trending downward in both Alabama and Georgia, officials continue to analyze the data and look for new information.

National

VIDEO: Hungry bears enter California stores

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Hungry bears are getting a little too assertive, entering some stores in California.

News

Bikers raise money for Ga. boy’s kidney surgery

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Around 40 motorcyclists helped to raise money Saturday for a southwest Georgia 8-year-old who needs a kidney.

Latest News

News

Bikers raise money for Ga. boy’s kidney surgery

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Around 40 motorcyclists helped to raise money Saturday for a southwest Georgia 8-year-old who needs a kidney.

National

Massachusetts voters to decide Markey, Kennedy primary fight

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Recent polls have given Markey an edge.

News

Shooting of driver leads to car crash in Burke County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Emergency personnel located a male subject that appeared to have been shot several times in Burke County.

National Politics

Trump to wade into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back by police.

National

Walmart launches Walmart+, its answer to Amazon Prime

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart’s online sales are growing rapidly, especially during the pandemic, when more people have turned to the company to order groceries online and pick them up at a store.

News

Can you help Richmond County deputies find this missing man?

Updated: 58 minutes ago
inor John Etheridge, 63, was last seen Friday in the 2300 block of Wheeless Road. He is possibly driving a black 2007 Pontiac G6.