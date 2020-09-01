Can you help Richmond County deputies find this missing man?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.

Minor John Etheridge, 63, was last seen Friday in the 2300 block of Wheeless Road. He is possibly driving a black 2007 Pontiac G6.

He is described as 63 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes. He is bald.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Daniel Madden or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

