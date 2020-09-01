Board set to finalize start date for Richmond County schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System board will vote today on finalizing the first day of in-person learning for the school year.

The goal right now is to start face-to-face instruction Sept. 8.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw made the recommendation based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Alternative dates would be Sept. 12 for kindergartners through fifth-graders and Sept. 23 for 6th- through 12th-graders.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. We’ll be sure to bring you the results on News 12 and WRDW.com.

