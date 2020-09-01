Bikers raise money for Ga. boy’s kidney surgery

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Around 40 motorcyclists helped to raise money Saturday for a southwest Georgia 8-year-old who needs a kidney.

Around $4,000 was raised for Everett Pettis’ medical costs.

Cory Burch, president of the Cordele Charter Iron Order Motorcycle Club, was one of the fundraiser’s organizers.

“Everett enjoyed Saturday. He was really excited. The last stop that we had at Lake Shore Grille, he actually rode from there to our final destination on the back of my Vice President’s bike,” Burch said.

A gun raffle and other festivities were a part of Saturday’s event, which kicked off that morning at Evan’s Outdoors in Cordele.

Burch told us they are talking with family about doing another fundraiser for Everett for his birthday in February.

