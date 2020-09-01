Advertisement

Augusta Regional Airport lands $8.3 million in federal funds

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Regional Airport is getting some help from the federal government.

The airport is receiving $8.3 million through both the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program grant program and the CARES Act.

The funds are meant to let airports across the country develop and improve infrastructure.

Local airport officials say they hit a new low in April when traffic dropped by 95 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE | Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

They hope the money will help bring more visitors back to Augusta.

Herbert Judon, executive director of the Augusta Regional Airport, said as his staff tries to attract new business and new enterprise at the airport, improving the airport infrastructure will put it in a more competitive position.

The FAA will award more than $1.2 billion to safety and infrastructure at 405 airports across the country.

That includes improvements to emergency and safety equipment, taxiway lanes, terminal buildings and runways.

